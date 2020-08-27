UrduPoint.com
Georgian Minister Says Saakashvili's Statement About Return To Georgia 'Not Serious'

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's statement about his return to Georgia from Ukraine is "not serious," Economy Minister Natela Turnava said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's statement about his return to Georgia from Ukraine is "not serious," Economy Minister Natela Turnava said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Saakashvili posted a video address on Facebook where he thanked Ukraine for being his "second home" and said that it was time to return to his homeland. He mentioned that he was ready to solve past mistakes and serve his country.

"All this is not serious, everyone fed up with his statements. Do not expect a serious comment from me on this unserious issue," Turnava said during a briefing.

At the same time, Georgian Justice Minister Thea Tsulukiani told reporters that the ex-president would be detained at the border if he would try to return to the country.

In 2013, Saakashvili left his native country of Georgia, where he is facing several criminal charges. In 2015, he was given Ukrainian citizenship and made the governor of the Odessa region by then-President Petro Poroshenko, only to be fired in 2016 and have his citizenship revoked in 2017.

In 2019, Ukraine reinstated Saakashvili's citizenship, prompting his return to the country. The former Georgian president was later appointed as the head of the executive committee at the Ukrainian National Reform Council.

