UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Nationalists Attack Russian Journalists In Tbilisi - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 07:59 PM

Georgian Nationalists Attack Russian Journalists in Tbilisi - Reports

Georgian nationalists have attacked a crew of Russia's Rossiya 24 broadcaster in Tbilisi, Russian media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Georgian nationalists have attacked a crew of Russia's Rossiya 24 broadcaster in Tbilisi, Russian media reported on Saturday.

A group of young men approached the journalists, who were interviewing owners of travel agencies, and started shouting nationalist slogans, according to the news website Vesti.Ru. Then, they tried to attack a correspondent and a cameraman of Rossiya 24.

The perpetrators ran away when faced rebuff from a Georgian citizen, the husband of a woman who was interviewed by the Russian journalists.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to suspend the air traffic with Georgia, starting on July 8, and ordered the authorities to ensure that all Russians currently traveling across Georgia be flown back.

Moreover, Putin recommended travel companies to refrain from selling package tours to Georgia.

Putin's decision followed violent protests in Tbilisi, which erupted on Thursday over a Russian lawmaker's decision to deliver a speech from the speaker's seat in Georgia's parliament during an international parliamentary forum on Orthodoxy. The activists demanded that the Russian delegation leave the parliament and called for resignation of several Georgian officials. The Kremlin called the developments in Georgia a Russophobic provocation.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Parliament Traffic Young Tours Tbilisi Vladimir Putin Georgia July Women Media All From

Recent Stories

US Military Official Refutes 'Illegitimate' Claims ..

50 seconds ago

Maryam capitalizing on Nawaz's ailment for vested ..

52 seconds ago

Pakistan determined to make a comeback: Wahab Riaz ..

20 minutes ago

Johnson 'row' blows UK leadership race open grassr ..

20 minutes ago

Shaheed BB's Birth Day celebrated

20 minutes ago

Drink plenty of water to beat heat

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.