Georgian Opposition Announces Several Rallies To Support Jailed Saakashvili On November 10

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Leader of the Georgian opposition United National Movement, Nika Melia, said on Tuesday that three rallies in support of ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili will take place in Tbilisi on Wednesday, and the fourth one is planned in front of the city court if the authorities hold the hearing there.

The protesters demand that Saakashvili should be transferred to a multi-profile civic clinic from the Gldani jail hospital, and then released.

"Tomorrow, at 11:00 a.m. (07:00 GMT) three actions will be taking place simultaneously, in front of the justice ministry, the interior ministry, and the health ministry. The fourth rally will be held at a place that I do not name in advance... and it will be like that every day," Melia said at a rally in the Georgian capital.

However, the opposition leader unveiled the location for the fourth rally, which is at the Tbilisi City Court, where the Saakashvili's case might be tried.

Saakashvili was arrested on October 1 after returning to Georgia from Ukraine and faced several criminal charges. After the arrest, Saakashvili declared a hunger strike as he considered himself a political prisoner. The government refused to allow for Saakashvili's hospitalization in a private hospital, which was required over health issues caused by the hunger strike.

The court hearing on the case on Saakashvili's alleged crackdown on an opposition rally in 2007 was scheduled for Wednesday, but it is still unknown if it will be held in the court or in the prison Saakashvili has been sent to.

