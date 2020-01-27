UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Opposition Calls For Banning Activities Of Two US Institutes In Country

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 09:40 AM

Georgian Opposition Calls for Banning Activities of Two US Institutes in Country

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Members and supporters of Georgia's opposition party Alliance of Patriots of Georgia have rallied in front of the US embassy in Tbilisi, calling for banning the activity of the US International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) ” non-profit organizations, which conduct opinion surveys in particular ” in the country.

"We are calling on the US government: take NDI and IRI out of Georgia ... We are an independent sovereign country. No one has the right to artificially change our opinion, our attitude and our reality," the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia said in a statement.

The opposition party also called on the Georgian government to launch a probe into the activity of the US organizations, accusing the NDI and the IRI of distributing disinformation through falsifying poll results.

The Alliance of Patriots of Georgia favors starting a direct dialogue with Russia.

The opposition party has recently conducted a poll in Georgia's major cities, which has revealed that the majority of those interviewed support military non-involvement. Meanwhile, the polls of the US organizations show that most of the Georgians would like the country to join NATO and the European Union.

Related Topics

NATO Russia European Union Tbilisi Alliance Georgia Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Plane crashes in Ghazni area of Afghanistan

2 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat condemns terrorist attack ..

15 minutes ago

Sindh Police Chief to meet PM today evening

22 minutes ago

FNC Interior Affairs Committee, French National As ..

27 minutes ago

SBP asked to stop rubbing salt in the wound: Mian ..

31 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Sindh Chief Minist ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.