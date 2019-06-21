UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Opposition Calls For Interior Minister's Resignation

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 10:03 PM

Georgian Opposition Calls for Interior Minister's Resignation

Georgian opposition and its supporters rallied in the national capital of Tbilisi on Friday, demanding that Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia stand down, a Sputnik correspondent said

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Georgian opposition and its supporters rallied in the national capital of Tbilisi on Friday, demanding that Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia stand down, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Thousands stormed the Georgian parliament overnight after a Russian lawmaker took the speaker's seat to address an Orthodox interparliamenary gathering in the Georgian legislature. Over 300 protesters were arrested and 240 wounded in clashes with riot police. Parliamentary Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze quit.

"Our demands are the same: Gakharia should go, those who used force yesterday should be punished and a proportional [representation parliamentary] election should be called," Grigol Vashadze, the leader of the United National Movement, said.

Demonstrators gave the interior minister three hours to step down. The Russian delegation left Georgia shortly after the rallies started.

Russia has condemned the protests as "a Russophobic provocation." It said it was extremely concerned for Russian citizens in the country. Ties between the two ex-Soviet nations have been strained since the 2008 war, which led Russia to recognize independence of two breakaway Georgian republics.

Related Topics

Election Police Russia Interior Minister Parliament Tbilisi Same Independence Georgia Opposition

Recent Stories

Sanitary workers to go on broom down strike in Raw ..

14 minutes ago

Global Task Force Develops Rules for Crypto-Curren ..

41 seconds ago

Lahore Development Authority DG meets with Chief S ..

42 seconds ago

AJK govt to address grievances of overseas Kashmir ..

43 seconds ago

Philippine Security Adviser Lauds Russia's Help in ..

52 seconds ago

Philippine Security Adviser Says Discussed South C ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.