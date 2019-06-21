Georgian opposition and its supporters rallied in the national capital of Tbilisi on Friday, demanding that Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia stand down, a Sputnik correspondent said

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Georgian opposition and its supporters rallied in the national capital of Tbilisi on Friday, demanding that Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia stand down, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Thousands stormed the Georgian parliament overnight after a Russian lawmaker took the speaker's seat to address an Orthodox interparliamenary gathering in the Georgian legislature. Over 300 protesters were arrested and 240 wounded in clashes with riot police. Parliamentary Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze quit.

"Our demands are the same: Gakharia should go, those who used force yesterday should be punished and a proportional [representation parliamentary] election should be called," Grigol Vashadze, the leader of the United National Movement, said.

Demonstrators gave the interior minister three hours to step down. The Russian delegation left Georgia shortly after the rallies started.

Russia has condemned the protests as "a Russophobic provocation." It said it was extremely concerned for Russian citizens in the country. Ties between the two ex-Soviet nations have been strained since the 2008 war, which led Russia to recognize independence of two breakaway Georgian republics.