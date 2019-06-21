UrduPoint.com
Georgian Opposition Calls For Resuming Rally In Tbilisi Later On Friday

Fri 21st June 2019

Georgian Opposition Calls for Resuming Rally in Tbilisi Later on Friday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Grigol Vashadze, the chairman of the Georgian opposition United National Movement party, called on supporters to continue protests in central Tbilisi later on Friday.

On Thursday, protesters launched a rally outside the parliament building in the Georgian capital against the participation of Russian delegates in the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodox. The opposition subsequently joined the demonstrators, calling on the government and the parliament speaker, to step down. The protests were subsequently dispersed but demonstrators reportedly broke into the office of the ruling Georgian Dream party and ransacked it.

"I am calling on everyone to gather once again today at 07:00 p.m. (15:00 GMT).

We will call on the leadership to take adequate action. The authorities should begin talking. We should not tolerate this anymore," Vashadze told reporters.

The opposition figure said that the protesters would not have stormed the parliament building on Thursday should their calls on the parliament speaker and the interior minister to step down be taken into account.

In the early hours of Friday, the Georgian law enforcement officers drove the protesters from the area adjacent to the parliament building. Security measures in the area have been tightened.

Nearly 70 people have asked for medical assistance in the wake of the rally, according to Former Georgian Health Minister Davit Sergeenko, who visited hospitals where those injured were taken.

