UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Opposition Clashes With Protesters In Tbilisi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 12:10 AM

Georgian Opposition Clashes With Protesters in Tbilisi

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Protests in Georgia took an unusual turn on Saturday when anti-government protesters clashed with opposition in the heart of the national capital Tbilisi, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Opposition activists were barred from joining a group pf protesters, leading to an altercation. Police moved in swiftly to break up the scuffles.

There have been rallies in Tbilisi since Thursday night when a Russian lawmaker addressed an orthodox assembly in the Georgian parliament, prompting thousands to storm the building.

Protesters again gathered outside the legislature on Saturday. The central Rustaveli avenue was blocked. There were calls for the interior minister to step down over how police handled demonstrators.

Related Topics

Assembly Storm Police Russia Interior Minister Parliament Tbilisi Georgia From Opposition

Recent Stories

Trump Announces Additional Sanctions on Iran

21 minutes ago

New Round of US-Taliban Talks in Doha Begins June ..

36 minutes ago

Afghan bigwigs evolve consensus to give peace a ch ..

44 minutes ago

Qatar's direct investment in Pakistan to help expe ..

44 minutes ago

Five suspects arrested, charas recovered in Karach ..

44 minutes ago

Two alleged street criminals arrested in Karachi

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.