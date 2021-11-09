TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Members of Georgia's opposition United National Movement have gathered outside the building of the justice ministry in Tbilisi, demanding a meeting with Justice Minister Rati Bregadze to clarify the circumstances of the transfer of ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili to a prison hospital in light of reports of violence against the politician, a party member, Khatia Dekanoidze, said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the jailed ex-leader, who has been on a hunger strike for 40 days, was transferred from Rustavi prison to a prison hospital in Tbilisi to avoid deterioration of his health. His lawyer, Nika Gvaramia, later told reporters, reading the politician's message, that Saakashvili was promised to be hospitalized in a civil clinic, as demanded by lawyers and the opposition, but ended up in a prison medical facility, where he was mistreated and beaten.

"On behalf of the United National Movement faction, on behalf of our parliamentary delegation, I demand the right to meet with the justice minister, my colleagues and friends under Georgian law to explain the arguments (regarding Saakashvili's transfer) he is talking about on television," Dekanoidze said at the demonstration.

The lawmaker refers to Bregadze's Monday remarks following Saakashvili's hospitalization. The minister, in particular, said that the ex-president insulted prison hospital staff and damaged expensive medical equipment. According to Saakashvili's message, he damaged the equipment when he noticed that a staff member was going to make some kind of injection.

Saakashvili, who fled Georgia in 2013, was arrested on October 1 after returning to the country, where he is facing several criminal charges, ahead of the municipal polls. After his arrest, Saakashvili declared a hunger strike as he considers himself a political prisoner. The government refuses to allow for Saakashvili's hospitalization in a private clinic over health issues caused by the hunger strike.