UrduPoint.com

Georgian Opposition Demands Details Of Saakashvili's Hospitalization After Abuse Complaint

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

Georgian Opposition Demands Details of Saakashvili's Hospitalization After Abuse Complaint

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Members of Georgia's opposition United National Movement have gathered outside the building of the justice ministry in Tbilisi, demanding a meeting with Justice Minister Rati Bregadze to clarify the circumstances of the transfer of ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili to a prison hospital in light of reports of violence against the politician, a party member, Khatia Dekanoidze, said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the jailed ex-leader, who has been on a hunger strike for 40 days, was transferred from Rustavi prison to a prison hospital in Tbilisi to avoid deterioration of his health. His lawyer, Nika Gvaramia, later told reporters, reading the politician's message, that Saakashvili was promised to be hospitalized in a civil clinic, as demanded by lawyers and the opposition, but ended up in a prison medical facility, where he was mistreated and beaten.

"On behalf of the United National Movement faction, on behalf of our parliamentary delegation, I demand the right to meet with the justice minister, my colleagues and friends under Georgian law to explain the arguments (regarding Saakashvili's transfer) he is talking about on television," Dekanoidze said at the demonstration.

The lawmaker refers to Bregadze's Monday remarks following Saakashvili's hospitalization. The minister, in particular, said that the ex-president insulted prison hospital staff and damaged expensive medical equipment. According to Saakashvili's message, he damaged the equipment when he noticed that a staff member was going to make some kind of injection.

Saakashvili, who fled Georgia in 2013, was arrested on October 1 after returning to the country, where he is facing several criminal charges, ahead of the municipal polls. After his arrest, Saakashvili declared a hunger strike as he considers himself a political prisoner. The government refuses to allow for Saakashvili's hospitalization in a private clinic over health issues caused by the hunger strike.

Related Topics

Prisoner Lawyers Rustavi Tbilisi Reading Georgia October Criminals TV From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly says her life got better after marriage ..

Sajal Aly says her life got better after marriage with Ahad Raza Mir

1 minute ago
 As many as 23 million people marching towards star ..

As many as 23 million people marching towards starvation in Afghanistan: WFP

39 minutes ago
 Peace talks with TTP important keeping in view geo ..

Peace talks with TTP important keeping in view geo-political situation: Ziaullah ..

38 minutes ago
 DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievk ..

DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas Gray Zo ..

40 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 43 locally transmitted CO ..

Chinese mainland reports 43 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

38 minutes ago
 Kiev Ignores All DPR Requests Related to Staromari ..

Kiev Ignores All DPR Requests Related to Staromarievka Seizure - DPR Foreign Min ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.