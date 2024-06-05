Georgian Opposition Fears Violence Now 'out Of Control'
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) When Georgian university lecturer Gia Japaridze began receiving phone calls from unknown people threatening to murder him, he knew his work with the opposition had not only become dangerous, but potentially deadly.
The 50-year-old campaigned against the Caucasus country's new "foreign influence" law targeting rights groups and the media, and had just finished a meeting with foreign ambassadors urging them to sanction the ruling party when men ambushed him outside his home in Tbilisi.
"I felt blows from behind, from both sides," said Japaridze, who worked as a diplomat for 10 years before becoming active in Georgia's opposition.
"They started beating me with heavy sticks. I was 100 percent sure they were going to kill me," he said.
Since lawmakers in the ex-Soviet republic introduced the "foreign influence" bill in April, activists, independent journalists and politicians opposed to the legislation have faced weeks of violence and threats.
The ruling Georgian Dream party has denied planning the attacks, accusing the opposition of reckless scaremongering.
But rights groups have said the beatings, both by riot police and unknown individuals, are part of a targeted campaign designed to intimidate those critical of the government.
At least six public figures have been assaulted in the past two months, including Levan Khabeishvili, the chair of Georgia's main opposition party United National Movement (UNM), who was severely beaten by police during mass demonstrations against the law.
"They were so aggressive, I don't remember being beaten like that in my life," Japaridze said of his attackers.
"I spoke to maybe 10 ambassadors, explaining to them that the situation was now out of control."
Recent Stories
Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags
Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy
Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan
Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone
PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan-China Friendship: Building a brighter future for upgraded version of CPEC in the new era10 minutes ago
-
Early fires an ominous Greek summer warning: experts10 minutes ago
-
'It's too much': Spain's Balearic Isles battle overtourism50 minutes ago
-
Chinese commerce minister calls for "real fair competition"60 minutes ago
-
Surging far right risks making Belgium even more ungovernable1 hour ago
-
Djokovic withdrawal shakes up French Open as Swiatek roars into semis1 hour ago
-
Body recovery 'called off' at Papua New Guinea landslide site1 hour ago
-
Canada regulator orders streamers to pay to support local content2 hours ago
-
SCO TEMP grants Pakistan House member of its think tank alliance2 hours ago
-
'Pretty cool': US kids discover remains of teen T-Rex2 hours ago
-
Biden takes election duel with Trump to France2 hours ago
-
Biden to meet with Zelensky in France, at G7 in Italy2 hours ago