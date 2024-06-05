Open Menu

Georgian Opposition Fears Violence Now 'out Of Control'

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Georgian opposition fears violence now 'out of control'

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) When Georgian university lecturer Gia Japaridze began receiving phone calls from unknown people threatening to murder him, he knew his work with the opposition had not only become dangerous, but potentially deadly.

The 50-year-old campaigned against the Caucasus country's new "foreign influence" law targeting rights groups and the media, and had just finished a meeting with foreign ambassadors urging them to sanction the ruling party when men ambushed him outside his home in Tbilisi.

"I felt blows from behind, from both sides," said Japaridze, who worked as a diplomat for 10 years before becoming active in Georgia's opposition.

"They started beating me with heavy sticks. I was 100 percent sure they were going to kill me," he said.

Since lawmakers in the ex-Soviet republic introduced the "foreign influence" bill in April, activists, independent journalists and politicians opposed to the legislation have faced weeks of violence and threats.

The ruling Georgian Dream party has denied planning the attacks, accusing the opposition of reckless scaremongering.

But rights groups have said the beatings, both by riot police and unknown individuals, are part of a targeted campaign designed to intimidate those critical of the government.

At least six public figures have been assaulted in the past two months, including Levan Khabeishvili, the chair of Georgia's main opposition party United National Movement (UNM), who was severely beaten by police during mass demonstrations against the law.

"They were so aggressive, I don't remember being beaten like that in my life," Japaridze said of his attackers.

"I spoke to maybe 10 ambassadors, explaining to them that the situation was now out of control."

