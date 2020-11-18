UrduPoint.com
Georgian Opposition Holds Peaceful Post-Election Rally During Pompeo's Visit To Tbilisi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 07:26 PM

Georgia's opposition gathered in Tbilisi for a silent rally to protest the October 31 election results during US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Georgia's opposition gathered in Tbilisi for a silent rally to protest the October 31 election results during US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit.

"We have gathered today in a civilized manner, taking into account the social distancing measures, and are holding a silent protest. First, we want to inform you that we will not accept fraudulent parliamentary elections. The action is also of particular importance since Pompeo is the Secretary of State of a country that pays attention to civil opinion. America understands the best what the fight for freedom means," Elene Khoshtaria, a member of the opposition European Georgia Party, said.

According to the opposition politician, opposition activists and NGOs are holding rallies in several locations in the capital.

Local media reported that part of Rustaveli Avenue had been blocked. The protesters rallied in locations close to where Pompeo met with the leadership of Georgia.

The US diplomat has already held meetings with the Georgian president, prime minister and patriarch.

According to the Central Election Committee, after counting 100 percent of the votes of the October 31 parliamentary election, the ruling Georgian Dream party won with 48.22 percent. The opposition does not recognize the legitimacy of the election results and refuses parliamentary mandates, demanding new parliamentary elections and the resignation of the head of the central election commission.

