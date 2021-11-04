UrduPoint.com

Georgian Opposition Lawmaker Goes On Hunger Strike To Support Saakashvili

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 02:00 AM

Georgian Opposition Lawmaker Goes on Hunger Strike to Support Saakashvili

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Elene Khoshtaria, a Georgian lawmaker and the leader of the opposition party Droa, said on Wednesday that she would starve in the building of the parliament to demand the hospitalization of imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili.

"I decided to start a hunger strike in the parliament, in a building that does not exist, which I do not recognize. My main requirement is the transfer of Mikheil Saakashvili to a civilian clinic, otherwise, the risks to his health are high. When the doctors say that his health is not in danger, I will stop the hunger strike," Khoshtaria told reporters.

Saakashvili, who fled Georgia in 2013, was arrested on October 1 this year upon arrival to his home country on charges of murder, punishable by three years in prison, and assault, punishable by six years, among other charges.

The 53-year-old Saakashvili has rejected all charges, which he was convicted of in absentia, as politically motivated.

When jailed, the former president declared a hunger strike on the grounds of being a political prisoner. The action has been ongoing for 34 days, and the government refuses to allow for Saakashvili's hospitalization in a private clinic.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Saakashvili would serve the entire sentence. He also promised that the authorities would prevent any revolutionary scenarios and provocations by Saakashvili's party.

Related Topics

Murder Prime Minister Prisoner Parliament Georgia October All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Royal visit crowns the Netherlands’ National Day ..

Royal visit crowns the Netherlands’ National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of aci ..

Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of acid victims

3 hours ago
 India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

3 hours ago
 Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tact ..

Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Climate Regio ..

3 hours ago
 Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanis ..

Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

3 hours ago
 CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative ene ..

CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative energy sources to minimize loadsh ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.