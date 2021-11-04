Georgian Opposition Lawmaker Goes on Hunger Strike to Support Saakashvili

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Elene Khoshtaria, a Georgian lawmaker and the leader of the opposition party Droa, said on Wednesday that she would starve in the building of the parliament to demand the hospitalization of imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili.

"I decided to start a hunger strike in the parliament, in a building that does not exist, which I do not recognize. My main requirement is the transfer of Mikheil Saakashvili to a civilian clinic, otherwise, the risks to his health are high. When the doctors say that his health is not in danger, I will stop the hunger strike," Khoshtaria told reporters.

Saakashvili, who fled Georgia in 2013, was arrested on October 1 this year upon arrival to his home country on charges of murder, punishable by three years in prison, and assault, punishable by six years, among other charges.

The 53-year-old Saakashvili has rejected all charges, which he was convicted of in absentia, as politically motivated.

When jailed, the former president declared a hunger strike on the grounds of being a political prisoner. The action has been ongoing for 34 days, and the government refuses to allow for Saakashvili's hospitalization in a private clinic.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Saakashvili would serve the entire sentence. He also promised that the authorities would prevent any revolutionary scenarios and provocations by Saakashvili's party.