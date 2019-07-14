Georgian Opposition Lawmakers Begin Visit to Russia on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) A delegation of Georgian lawmakers from the Alliance of Patriots parliamentary opposition party will arrive in Moscow on Sunday to begin a visit aimed to discuss ways of overcoming the current strife in bilateral Russia-Georgia relations with a number of members of the Russian parliament.

On Monday, the lawmakers are scheduled to meet with the chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, Konstantin Kosachev, and his first deputy, Vladimir Dzhabarov.

During talks, the parties are expected to discuss the current state of Russia-Georgia relations and ways to overcome the recent escalation of tensions, including through intensifying the interparliamentary dialogue.

Relations between Moscow and Tbilisi worsened in 2008 after Russia recognized the former Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states and helped to protect them from Georgian troops trying to re-establish control.

The situation escalated last month, as massive protests broke out in Tbilisi after a Russian lawmaker participating in the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy addressed the national legislature from the speaker's seat, a move that was seen as offensive. Clashes prompted Russia to stop air traffic to Georgia over security concerns.