Georgian Opposition Lawmakers, Ruling Party Representatives Fight In Parliament
Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 02:20 PM
TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) A fight broke outside inside the parliament building in Tbilisi between Georgia's opposition lawmakers and ruling party representatives on Monday.
The video footage of the incident was broadcast live on Georgian tv channels.
Representatives of Georgian pro-opposition broadcasters and members of the opposition forcefully entered the meeting room of the legislative body.