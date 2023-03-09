UrduPoint.com

Georgian Opposition Makes Demands To Government At Tbilisi Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Georgian Opposition Makes Demands to Government at Tbilisi Rally

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2023) The Georgian opposition organized another large-scale rally in Tbilisi on Wednesday, giving the country's government an hour to withdraw a controversial draft bill on foreign agents from the parliament and release all detained demonstrators, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

A similar protest against the bill On Transparency of Foreign Influence, which was adopted by the Georgian parliament in the first reading, took place in Tbilisi on Tuesday. Georgia's police detained a total of 66 people then. On Wednesday, police officers detained 10 more demonstrators, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

"The Georgian Dream (ruling party) should immediately withdraw the 'Russian' law (on foreign agents) from the parliament and release all those illegally detained," Georgian opposition activist Giorgi Vashadze said at the rally.

Vashadze added that the country's leadership had one hour to meet the demands, otherwise the activists "will move on to other steps."

Opposition activists, including NGO representatives, actors, writers, students, as well as ordinary citizens began gathering on the central avenue of Tbilisi around 12:00 p.m. (08:00 GMT), a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

The main part of the protest started at 19 p.m., the correspondent said, adding that patrol police brigades had been mobilized around the parliament to ensure order during the rally.

The activists were holding the EU and Georgian flags, as well as posters urging Tbilisi "to choose the European Union over Russia." The protesters were also chanting slogans against the government's bill on foreign agents, which they called an analogue to the law in force in Russia.

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said that the demonstrators, including those detained, were carrying tasers, truncheons, rocks, various pyrotechnics, paint and other items prohibited by law and designed for violent acts, which were confiscated by the police.

Georgia's parliament on Tuesday adopted a bill On Transparency of Foreign Influence, by a majority vote in the first reading in a 76-13 vote. Under the law, a list of individuals and entities receiving financing from abroad would be created. This sparked mass protests and concerns among the opposition, who fear it would allow the government to suppress the work of non-governmental organizations and activists in the country.

Related Topics

Protest Police Russia Parliament Vote European Union Tbilisi Reading Georgia All From Government Opposition P

Recent Stories

First Global Health Cyber Security Summit takes pl ..

First Global Health Cyber Security Summit takes place in New York

36 minutes ago
 Provision of pillars for sustainable life for popu ..

Provision of pillars for sustainable life for population of Ras Al Khaimah is at ..

1 hour ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi receives Ukrainian economic deleg ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi receives Ukrainian economic delegation

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 to begin March 22

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 to begin March 22

1 hour ago
 Turkey's Ruling, Opposition Parties Supported by A ..

Turkey's Ruling, Opposition Parties Supported by Almost 31% of Voters Each - Pol ..

1 hour ago
 11-member foreign service academy delegation calls ..

11-member foreign service academy delegation calls on governor Punjab

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.