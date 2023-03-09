Georgian Opposition Makes Demands to Government at Tbilisi Rally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2023) The Georgian opposition organized another large-scale rally in Tbilisi on Wednesday, giving the country's government an hour to withdraw a controversial draft bill on foreign agents from the parliament and release all detained demonstrators, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

A similar protest against the bill On Transparency of Foreign Influence, which was adopted by the Georgian parliament in the first reading, took place in Tbilisi on Tuesday. Georgia's police detained a total of 66 people then. On Wednesday, police officers detained 10 more demonstrators, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

"The Georgian Dream (ruling party) should immediately withdraw the 'Russian' law (on foreign agents) from the parliament and release all those illegally detained," Georgian opposition activist Giorgi Vashadze said at the rally.

Vashadze added that the country's leadership had one hour to meet the demands, otherwise the activists "will move on to other steps."

Opposition activists, including NGO representatives, actors, writers, students, as well as ordinary citizens began gathering on the central avenue of Tbilisi around 12:00 p.m. (08:00 GMT), a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

The main part of the protest started at 19 p.m., the correspondent said, adding that patrol police brigades had been mobilized around the parliament to ensure order during the rally.

The activists were holding the EU and Georgian flags, as well as posters urging Tbilisi "to choose the European Union over Russia." The protesters were also chanting slogans against the government's bill on foreign agents, which they called an analogue to the law in force in Russia.

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said that the demonstrators, including those detained, were carrying tasers, truncheons, rocks, various pyrotechnics, paint and other items prohibited by law and designed for violent acts, which were confiscated by the police.

Georgia's parliament on Tuesday adopted a bill On Transparency of Foreign Influence, by a majority vote in the first reading in a 76-13 vote. Under the law, a list of individuals and entities receiving financing from abroad would be created. This sparked mass protests and concerns among the opposition, who fear it would allow the government to suppress the work of non-governmental organizations and activists in the country.