UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Opposition Parties Boycott Parliament, Demands Prime Minister's Resignation

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:33 PM

Georgian Opposition Parties Boycott Parliament, Demands Prime Minister's Resignation

Lawmakers of Georgia's United National Movement and Lelo opposition political parties on Monday declared a boycott of the parliament, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Lawmakers of Georgia's United National Movement and Lelo opposition political parties on Monday declared a boycott of the parliament, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

Earlier in the day, a fight broke out inside the parliament building in Tbilisi between opposition lawmakers and ruling party representatives. Journalists from Georgian pro-opposition broadcasters and members of the opposition forcefully entered the meeting room of the legislative body following the death of tv Pirveli cameraman Aleksandre (Lekso) Lashkarava, who was attacked during an anti-LGBT protest in Tbilisi last week.

"We will no longer participate in this routine process that is taking place in this hypocritical, phony parliament. We will be with the citizens and journalists of Georgia ... We will only participate in the legislative process related to the vote of no confidence in the Georgian government.

We will also only participate in voting on the Georgian constitution, which means a transition to a proportional system. The United National Movement party is terminating its work in parliament," Khatia Dekanoidze, a member of the party, told reporters.

The leader of the Lelo party, Badri Japaridze, echoed Dekanoidze's sentiment, saying that the lawmakers of his party would be boycotting the parliament until the prime minister resigns and date for snap legislative elections are set.

Zurab Gumbaridze, the CEO of the opposition-leaning Formula TV, has accused the government of encouraging violence against the Pride Parade and urged it to take responsibility for Lashkarava's death.

Garibashvili, on his part, criticized plans to hold the LGBT parade the scheduled day, saying it would create division in a largely conservative country. Parade organizers canceled the event after violence broke out.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Parliament Vote Tbilisi Georgia Event TV From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Putin: Russia Helped Ukraine Succeed as Independen ..

22 seconds ago

Death Toll in Florida Building Collapse Increases ..

24 seconds ago

Gatorade trophy ranking tennis championship kicks ..

26 seconds ago

Rain in city Lahore turns weather pleasant

3 minutes ago

Putin: I Am More and More Convinced That Kiev Simp ..

3 minutes ago

US Pleased Putin Took Part in Climate Summit, Seek ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.