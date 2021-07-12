Lawmakers of Georgia's United National Movement and Lelo opposition political parties on Monday declared a boycott of the parliament, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Lawmakers of Georgia's United National Movement and Lelo opposition political parties on Monday declared a boycott of the parliament, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

Earlier in the day, a fight broke out inside the parliament building in Tbilisi between opposition lawmakers and ruling party representatives. Journalists from Georgian pro-opposition broadcasters and members of the opposition forcefully entered the meeting room of the legislative body following the death of tv Pirveli cameraman Aleksandre (Lekso) Lashkarava, who was attacked during an anti-LGBT protest in Tbilisi last week.

"We will no longer participate in this routine process that is taking place in this hypocritical, phony parliament. We will be with the citizens and journalists of Georgia ... We will only participate in the legislative process related to the vote of no confidence in the Georgian government.

We will also only participate in voting on the Georgian constitution, which means a transition to a proportional system. The United National Movement party is terminating its work in parliament," Khatia Dekanoidze, a member of the party, told reporters.

The leader of the Lelo party, Badri Japaridze, echoed Dekanoidze's sentiment, saying that the lawmakers of his party would be boycotting the parliament until the prime minister resigns and date for snap legislative elections are set.

Zurab Gumbaridze, the CEO of the opposition-leaning Formula TV, has accused the government of encouraging violence against the Pride Parade and urged it to take responsibility for Lashkarava's death.

Garibashvili, on his part, criticized plans to hold the LGBT parade the scheduled day, saying it would create division in a largely conservative country. Parade organizers canceled the event after violence broke out.