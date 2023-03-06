Georgian Opposition Preparing Mass Protests Against Law on Foreign Agents - Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Georgian opposition parties are preparing a mass demonstration in the coming days against the draft law on foreign agents that is being considered by the parliament, Salome Samadashvili, a Georgian lawmaker, said on Monday.

"The draft law is being considered in the violence mode. I want to address the people - only together can we achieve our joint goal. We are planning a mass protest in the coming days, we will have consultations today and the date (of the demonstration) will be known. I ask all of you who are worried about the future of the country to join us," Samadashvili told journalists.

On Monday, a group of people gathered at the parliament's building in the capital city of Tbilisi to protest against the submitted legislation, with opposition forces saying that they would try to "physically" prevent the adoption of the law.

Earlier in the year, the draft law proposed creation of a list of individuals and entities receiving financing from abroad. The ruling Georgian Dream party has said it will support the legislation and overrule the veto of Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili if she tries to block the adoption of the law.

Opposition leaders have repeatedly criticized the legislation, saying that it would allow the government to suppress the work of non-governmental organizations and activists in the country