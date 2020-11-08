UrduPoint.com
Georgian Opposition Protesting General Election Results In Tbilisi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Georgian Opposition Protesting General Election Results in Tbilisi

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) A massive protest by the Georgian opposition and their supporters started Sunday outside of the country's parliament in Tbilisi, with participants refusing to recognize the results of the recent general election and demanding a new one, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Georgia held a general election on October 31, which resulted in the ruling Georgian Dream party emerged as the winner. Altogether, seven political parties that managed to cross the one-percent threshold became eligible for entering the legislature. Following the announcement of the results, the country's opposition has been organizing protests.

The organizers of Sunday's protest are urging everyone to wear medical masks and keep away from each other if possible. The Shota Rustaveli avenue, located near the parliament, has been closed to traffic over a large number of people there.

Some of the protesters told Sputnik that they had come from the country's remote regions on special buses provided by the United National Movement party, founded by former President Mikheil Saakashvili. They were holding flags of Georgia, the European Union and the United States.

