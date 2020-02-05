Georgian Opposition Protests in Tbilisi, Demands Change in Election System

Members of Georgian opposition, their supporters and non-governmental organizations are protesting on Wednesday in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi, demanding a fully proportional electoral system, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Members of Georgian opposition, their supporters and non-governmental organizations are protesting on Wednesday in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi, demanding a fully proportional electoral system, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

In November 2019, the Georgian government failed to adopt changes in the constitution that would pave the way to the proportional electoral system, which prompted widespread opposition protests. The opposition called for a new rally amid the beginning of a spring session in the parliament this week.

"We have started the protests and they will not end until the authorities fulfill their promise. The elections must be held according to a proportional system. For this, we will fight to the end. You see, the people gathered near the parliament building, we are making 'corridors of shame' for lawmakers to go through," Kako Lapauri, one of the protesters, said.

A few dozen people are standing in front of the entrance to the parliament building, where lawmakers are holding a session. When ruling Georgian Dream party members are seen leaving the building premises on their cars, people shout "Shame!," "Slaves!" and hiss at them. Patrol police are working on site to not allow protesters near the lawmakers or their vehicles.

The opposition has been demanding a switch from a mixed to a proportional electoral system for the 2020 elections since last June, and the ruling party chairman, Bidzina Ivanishvili, promised to adopt changes to the election law and lower the voting barrier for political parties. Nonetheless, the parliament failed to satisfy the demands of the opposition. According to the opposition parties, the current system favors Georgian Dream and makes it hard for smaller political parties to win seats in the legislative body.