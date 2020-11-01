UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Opposition Rally Calls For Repeat Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Georgian Opposition Rally Calls for Repeat Vote

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) Members and supporters of Georgian opposition parties gathered in central Tbilisi on Sunday to demand a fresh vote after the general election saw the governing party retain its grip on power.

Georgians went to the polls on Saturday to elect 150 legislators. A party that wins over 40 percent of the vote will form the government. The ruling Georgian Dream of billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili is expected to capture a parliamentary majority.

"We saw everything but an election yesterday.

They simply spat in our face. Ivanishvili's regime must end. The election was illegitimate. We... do not recognize its result and demand a new parliamentary vote," a speaker said at the rally.

Traffic has ground to a halt in the Georgian capital's main street, Rustaveli Avenue, a Sputnik correspondent said. People continued to flock to the city center in late afternoon in response to a rallying cry from opposition leaders who said on Saturday they would not concede defeat.

Related Topics

Election Vote Tbilisi Sunday From Government Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Humanity – HIPA’s new theme for tenth season o ..

42 minutes ago

Etihad Rail wins Gold Award for Best Practices for ..

1 hour ago

FAB fully digitises account opening process for UA ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP performs 3 surgeries for uterine prolapse us ..

3 hours ago

UAE conducts further 112,546 COVID-19 tests in 24 ..

3 hours ago

UAEFA President receives coronavirus vaccine

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.