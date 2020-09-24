UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Opposition Refrains From Making Saakashvili's Mother General Election Candidate

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:10 AM

Georgian Opposition Refrains From Making Saakashvili's Mother General Election Candidate

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The Georgian United National Movement opposition party on Wednesday did not name the mother of former President Mikheil Saakashvili, 73-year-old historian Giuli Alasania, as a candidate for the upcoming general election.

Earlier in the month, United National Movement member Koba Nakopia said that Alasania, whose son founded the party in 2001, might become the party candidate in the city of Zugdidi. Georgia is scheduled to hold a general election on October 31.

During the introduction ceremony, the party announced it would put forward Malkhaz Jalagonia as its candidate in Zugdidi.

In 2013, Saakashvili left his native country of Georgia, where he is facing several criminal charges. In 2015, he was given Ukrainian citizenship and made the governor of the Odessa region by then-President Petro Poroshenko, only to be fired in 2016 and have his citizenship revoked in 2017.

On May 28, 2019, Ukraine reinstated Saakashvili's Ukrainian citizenship, prompting his return to the country the next day. The former president was later appointed as the head of the executive committee at the Ukrainian National Reform Council.

Related Topics

Governor Ukraine Odessa Georgia May October Citizenship Criminals 2017 2016 2015 2019 Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

2 hours ago

Rehman Malik appeals UN to send peace mission to h ..

29 minutes ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

3 hours ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

3 hours ago

US Energy Executives Do Not See Much Recovery Left ..

29 minutes ago

Indian official lists five areas of engagement wit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.