Georgian Opposition Renews Protests Over Foreign Agents Bill - Representative

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The representatives of Georgia's opposition parties and their supporters have again gathered in the yard of the Georgian parliament in order to protest against the bill on foreign agents that is under consideration, Lasha Parulava, a representative of the Georgian opposition party United National Movement, said.

"The bill was submitted to the bureau of the parliament today and in parallel we are going to peacefully express our protest," he said to journalists, adding that the opposition would use all means at its disposal to prevent the passing of the bill, including street demonstrations and the international arena.

The bill On Transparency of Foreign Influence was submitted to the Georgian parliament in late February. It envisages making a list of non-governmental organizations, media and subjects getting financial support from a foreign state.

The representatives of the ruling Georgian Dream party, which has a parliament majority, said that they would support the new bill and try to overcome the presidential veto, in the event it takes place.

Opposition thinks the bill alienates the country from the European Union.