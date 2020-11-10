UrduPoint.com
Georgian Opposition Supporters Continue Protest In Violation Of COVID-19 Curfew

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Georgian Opposition Supporters Continue Protest in Violation of COVID-19 Curfew

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Dozens of pro-opposition Georgian citizens continue to remain in the streets in the capital of Tbilisi in front of the parliament building an hour past the recently-imposed curfew, according to video footage posted by eyewitnesses on the internet.

The curfew entered into force at 10 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT) on Monday to remain in effect until 5 a.m.

on Tuesday.

The violation of the curfew is punishable by a 2,000 Georgian lari fine ($600).

The Georgian opposition has been protesting the results of the October 31 parliamentary elections in which the ruling Georgian Dream party claimed victory. The protest on Sunday left 27 people injured as Georgian police used water cannons to disperse the protesters from in front of the electoral authorities' office.

