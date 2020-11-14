Georgian Opposition Threatens New Election Protests as Rally Wraps Up in Tbilisi

(@FahadShabbir)

Georgian opposition parties protested against what they see as rigged elections for a third straight weekend on Saturday, threatening to reassemble three more times in the coming weeks

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Georgian opposition parties protested against what they see as rigged elections for a third straight weekend on Saturday, threatening to reassemble three more times in the coming weeks.

Gigi Ugulava, the leader of the center-right European Georgia party, told protesters in central Tbilisi that the next demonstration was timed to the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from November 17-18.

"On this day, we will show the world what a silent protest looks like," the former mayor of Tbilisi and an ally of Georgia's ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, said as a protest wrapped up in the Georgian capital.

He promised to line up Tbilisi's main street with protesters holding up banners that would read "Falsified." The second rally is planned for the runoff in the majority-vote Constituencies and the third one for the opening of the next parliamentary session.

Georgian opposition has challenged the outcome of the October 31 parliamentary election, which gave the victory to the governing party. Georgian Dream of billionaire businessman Bidzina Ivanishvili was declared the winner with 48.22 percent of the vote and is projected to form a new government.