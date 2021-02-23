UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Opposition Threatens Protests To Demand Melia's Release, New General Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 01:56 PM

Georgian Opposition Threatens Protests to Demand Melia's Release, New General Election

The representatives of the Georgian opposition, former first Deputy Foreign Minister Giga Bokeria and former chairwoman of the Georgian Parliament Nino Burjanadze, on Tuesday warned that they would hold protests against the results of the October general election to seek a fresh ballot, following the detention of the leader of the National Movement (UNM) party, Nika Melia

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The representatives of the Georgian opposition, former first Deputy Foreign Minister Giga Bokeria and former chairwoman of the Georgian Parliament Nino Burjanadze, on Tuesday warned that they would hold protests against the results of the October general election to seek a fresh ballot, following the detention of the leader of the National Movement (UNM) party, Nika Melia.

Earlier in the day, the Georgian Interior Ministry said that the police detained Melia and over a dozen other activists based on the decision of the Tbilisi City Court.

"Protest rallies will start and they will continue until we achieve the result - a new election," Bokeria told journalists.

Burjanadze urged Georgians to go to the streets to protest against the October 31 election won by the Georgian Dream party, founded by former Prime Minister Bizina Ivanishvili, with former Defense Minister Irakli Gharibashvili occupying the post of the party's political secretary.

"The establishment of the comic dictatorship of Ivanishvili-Gharibashvili in the country will be a great shame. Stand up for the future of your children," Burjanadze said.

Melia was briefly arrested for leading riots and anti-Russian protests back in June 2019 and later released on 30,000 Georgian lari ($9,063) bail. He was forced to wear a monitoring bracelet but removed it publicly during another wave of opposition protests, which erupted in November 2020 in non-recognition of the general election results. This prompted the court to revise the conditions of Melia's release and impose a new bail, totaling 40,000 lari. The UNM chairman has refused to pay the bail.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Protest Riots Police Interior Ministry Parliament Tbilisi June October November 2019 2020 Dictator Post Court Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Corpse recovered from canal in khanewal

29 seconds ago

Vietnam to prioritize health workers in COVID-19 v ..

30 seconds ago

Russia Halts Gas Transit to Kazakhstan After Pipel ..

33 seconds ago

Suu Kyi's lawyer soldiers on 'in defence of democr ..

35 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks close higher on 23 feb 2021

2 minutes ago

23 shops,halls sealed over SOPs violations

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.