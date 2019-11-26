Georgian Opposition Threatens to Block Lawmakers From Entering Parliament Building

Georgian opposition and non-governmental organizations threatened on Monday to picket the parliament building around the clock and not let lawmakers in

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Georgian opposition and non-governmental organizations threatened on Monday to picket the parliament building around the clock and not let lawmakers in.

A large-scale protest rally is taking place now in the center of Tbilisi in front of the parliament building.

"As soon as the speeches at the microphone end, we will move to the gates of the parliament and close all the entrances. We will not allow the parliamentarians to enter the legislative body. They will have a meeting tomorrow morning, but it will not take place, since we will be standing at the entrance," a member of the United National Movement party, Zaal Udumashvili, said.

Police units were mobilized to patrol Rustaveli Avenue, where the parliament building is located. The avenue is not blocked.

The Georgian parliament failed to adopt constitutional amendments that would have changed the current mixed electoral system into a proportional one in which parties receive seats in parliament proportional to the percentage of votes they win. Opposition protesters are demanding early parliamentary elections and the appointment of a transitional government.