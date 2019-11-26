UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Opposition Threatens To Block Lawmakers From Entering Parliament Building

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Georgian Opposition Threatens to Block Lawmakers From Entering Parliament Building

Georgian opposition and non-governmental organizations threatened on Monday to picket the parliament building around the clock and not let lawmakers in

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Georgian opposition and non-governmental organizations threatened on Monday to picket the parliament building around the clock and not let lawmakers in.

A large-scale protest rally is taking place now in the center of Tbilisi in front of the parliament building.

"As soon as the speeches at the microphone end, we will move to the gates of the parliament and close all the entrances. We will not allow the parliamentarians to enter the legislative body. They will have a meeting tomorrow morning, but it will not take place, since we will be standing at the entrance," a member of the United National Movement party, Zaal Udumashvili, said.

Police units were mobilized to patrol Rustaveli Avenue, where the parliament building is located. The avenue is not blocked.

The Georgian parliament failed to adopt constitutional amendments that would have changed the current mixed electoral system into a proportional one in which parties receive seats in parliament proportional to the percentage of votes they win. Opposition protesters are demanding early parliamentary elections and the appointment of a transitional government.

Related Topics

Protest Parliament Threatened Tbilisi All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia Launches Military Satellite on Board Soyuz- ..

17 seconds ago

Israel Defense Forces Register Projectile Launched ..

20 seconds ago

Prominent Politicians of Bosnian Serbs, Muslims Ex ..

23 seconds ago

France vows tougher action as world protests abuse ..

3 minutes ago

SCC's Smaller Committee Fails to Reconvene Amid Di ..

4 minutes ago

'Priceless' jewels snatched from German state muse ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.