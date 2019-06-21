UrduPoint.com
Georgian Opposition To Keep Protesting Despite Parliament Speaker's Resignation

Fri 21st June 2019

Georgian Opposition to Keep Protesting Despite Parliament Speaker's Resignation

Georgia's opposition United National Movement told Sputnik it would go on with its protest on Friday evening despite the resignation of the parliament speaker

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Georgia's opposition United National Movement told Sputnik it would go on with its protest on Friday evening despite the resignation of the parliament speaker.

Irakli Kobakhidze stepped down on Friday after a night of violent protests in the national capital Tbilisi.

"We made several demands: that the speaker should go, that Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia should go and that a snap parliamentary election should be called. The protest action will go on," the opposition said.

Rallies in the Georgian capital broke out on Thursday after Russian lawmaker Sergei Gavrilov addressed an interparliamentary assembly of Orthodox states from the speaker's seat. Over 10,000 people gathered in front of the parliament building to protest against participation of the Russian delegation.

Protesters tried to storm the parliament building, prompting riot police to step in. The Georgian Health Ministry estimates that 240 people have been injured in the clashes.

The Russian delegation left Georgia shortly after the rallies started, but protesters have continued to demand that Kobakhidze as well as the law enforcement and intelligence chiefs step down.

The Kremlin has already condemned the events in Tbilisi as "nothing more than a Russophobic provocation" and voiced extreme concern over "aggressive manifestations against Russian citizens."

The two countries have had strained ties over their 5-day war in 2008, which resulted in two breakaway Georgian republics being recognized by Russia.

