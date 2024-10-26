Georgian opposition union hoping to take power in key vote

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) An unprecedented union of pro-Western opposition forces hopes to win Georgia's elections on Saturday against a ruling party accused of democratic backsliding and drifting towards Russia's orbit.

Four opposition alliances have agreed to form an interim coalition government to carry out far-reaching reforms before holding new elections should they command a majority.

Opinion polls suggest they are poised to secure enough votes.

Here are the four key players:

- Unity to Save Georgia -

The Unity to Save Georgia alliance is led by the United National Movement (UNM), Georgia's main opposition force, founded in 2001 by now jailed ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili.

The staunchly pro-Western centrist party pledges to revive its sweeping reform efforts, which, during its 2003-2012 tenure, helped transform Georgia from a failed state into a functioning democracy.

But the party faces significant criticism within Georgian society, as those hasty reforms alienated many who felt sidelined -- or even oppressed -- during Saakashvili's de-Sovietisation social experiment.

It is headed by a young and energetic lawmaker, Tina Bokuchava, a graduate of the prestigious Fletcher school of Law and Diplomacy in the United States, and a mother of three.

A recent poll by US pollster Edison Research put it on 18 percent.

- Coalition for Change -

With 14 percent support, according to the same poll, the Coalition for Change alliance brings together several parties led by former UNM leaders.

They include Akhali, recently founded by ex-justice minister and prominent pro-opposition journalist Nika Gvaramia, as well as UNM ex-chair Nika Melia.

Both politicians were arrested under Georgian Dream's rule, triggering political unrest.

They were pardoned following Western pressure.

The centre-right group targets young votes and aims to reclaim the support base that the UNM lost following a leadership crisis last year.

- Strong Georgia -

The centre-left Strong Georgia alliance, led by former banker Mamuka Khazaradze's Lelo party, had 10 percent support in the poll.

It has campaigned on crowd-pleasing promises, such as hiking pensions.

The alliance also includes smaller parties founded by prominent rights activists Anna Dolidze and Aleko Elisashvili and boasts the highest proportion of female candidates and technocrats on its party list.

It has agreed to form a coalition with the UNM, despite its leaders being known as vocal critics of both the UNM and the ruling Georgian Dream party.

- For Georgia -

Former Georgian Dream prime minister Giorgi Gakharia's left-wing party -- which had 11 percent support in the poll -- seeks to tap into disillusioned members of the ruling party's electoral base.

The party has agreed to join a future coalition government with opposition forces only if it is fully composed of apolitical technocrats and excludes UNM politicians.

Soft-speaking Gakharia is despised by many due to his role in a violent police crackdown on an anti-Russian rally in 2019 when he was interior minister.

He resigned as prime minister in 2021 after two years in office, citing disagreements with the ruling party.

The Moscow-educated politician presents himself as fervently pro-Western, but many express suspicion over his years spent working in Russia.