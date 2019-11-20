UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Opposition Vows To Rally Every Week Until Parliament Meets Demands

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 01:20 AM

Georgian Opposition Vows to Rally Every Week Until Parliament Meets Demands

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The Georgian opposition seeking to hold parliamentary elections under the proportional system will organize demonstrations in front of the parliament in Tbilisi every Monday until its requirements are fulfilled, Shota Digmelashvili, one of the protest organizers, said on Tuesday.

"Demonstrations in front of the parliament will be held again on November 25 and continue every Monday. Large-scale rallies will take place until the Georgian Dream party fulfills its promises. We are not afraid of special forces and water cannons," Digmelashvili told journalists.

On Monday, riot police in Tbilisi used water cannons to disperse a rally of opposition supporters who blocked the entrances to the parliament building.

The opposition started protests last week after lawmakers failed to pass legislative amendments that would have changed the voting system to a proportional one in which parties won seats based on the number of votes received.

The next general election in Georgia is scheduled for October 2020 and is set to take place under the mixed system. The protesters are demanding a snap vote and the appointment of a transitional government, which the ruling Georgian Dream party has refused to grant.

Related Topics

Protest Police Water Parliament Vote Tbilisi Georgia October November 2020 Government Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Consul-General plants Ghaf tree in Barcelona t ..

51 minutes ago

People have full confidence in leadership of Imran ..

1 hour ago

UN Regrets US Decision to Change Policy on Israeli ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz's travelling to London en route to Doha rais ..

1 hour ago

No NRO given to Nawaz Sharif: Asad Umar

2 hours ago

Schools to be closed Wednesday in northern parts o ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.