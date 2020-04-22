UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Parliament Approves Extension Of State Of Emergency Until May 22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 07:10 PM

Georgian Parliament Approves Extension of State of Emergency Until May 22

The Georgian parliament on Wednesday approved the extension of the state of emergency until May 22 in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, local TV channels aired the vote during the extraordinary session live

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The Georgian parliament on Wednesday approved the extension of the state of emergency until May 22 in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, local tv channels aired the vote during the extraordinary session live.

The state of emergency was scheduled to expire on April 21, nonetheless, the government decided to first extend it until May 10, and then until May 22. President Salome Zurabishvili supported the government's proposal regarding the extension on Tuesday.

Ninety-seven lawmakers supported the decision. The opposition parties did not participate in the voting.

Meanwhile, Georgia confirmed another death from coronavirus-related complications, and the overall COVID-19 death toll reached five, the government's website monitoring the spread of the virus said on Wednesday.

The country also registered three new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 411. At the same time, 98 people have fully recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Same Georgia April May TV From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fitch Ratings Revises Global Recession Forecast fo ..

58 seconds ago

Israeli Special Services Thwart Terrorist Attack o ..

59 seconds ago

Yemeni Rights Minister Calls for Nationwide Ceasef ..

3 minutes ago

Autopsy Shows All Coronavirus Victims Had Preexist ..

3 minutes ago

Death Toll from COVID-19 in Sweden Nears 2,000 - H ..

3 minutes ago

Reem Al Falasi praises Sheikha Fatima’s initiati ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.