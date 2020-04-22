Georgian Parliament Approves Extension of State of Emergency Until May 22

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The Georgian parliament on Wednesday approved the extension of the state of emergency until May 22 in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, local tv channels aired the vote during the extraordinary session live.

The state of emergency was scheduled to expire on April 21, nonetheless, the government decided to first extend it until May 10, and then until May 22. President Salome Zurabishvili supported the government's proposal regarding the extension on Tuesday.

Ninety-seven lawmakers supported the decision. The opposition parties did not participate in the voting.

Meanwhile, Georgia confirmed another death from coronavirus-related complications, and the overall COVID-19 death toll reached five, the government's website monitoring the spread of the virus said on Wednesday.

The country also registered three new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 411. At the same time, 98 people have fully recovered from the disease.