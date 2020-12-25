Georgian Parliament Approves New Government, Most Ministers Retain Seats

The Georgian parliament during a Thursday plenary session approved Giorgi Gakharia's premiership, his government program and his picks for the Cabinet of Ministers

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The Georgian parliament during a Thursday plenary session approved Giorgi Gakharia's premiership, his government program and his picks for the Cabinet of Ministers.

Gakharia, who has served as prime minister since September 2019, had to be re-approved by lawmakers following the parliamentary elections in the fall, in which the ruling Georgian Dream party obtained 90 seats out of 150.

"In total, 85 lawmakers voted in support [of approving the government], not a single one voted against. Parliament of Georgia expressed a vote of confidence in the composition of the government," Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze said at the session, which was broadcast live on Georgian television.

The opposition parties have refused to take up their parliamentary mandates, claiming that the elections were rigged.

Most ministers have retained their positions in the government except for former Justice Minister Thea Tsulukiani, who has assumed the role of a lawmaker. Gocha Lortkipanidze will replace Tsulukiani in the new government.

All other officials have kept their ministerial posts, including Economy Minister Natia Turnava, Defense Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, Internal Affairs Minister Vakhtan Gpmelauri, Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze and others.