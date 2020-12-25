UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Parliament Approves New Government, Most Ministers Retain Seats

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:12 AM

Georgian Parliament Approves New Government, Most Ministers Retain Seats

The Georgian parliament during a Thursday plenary session approved Giorgi Gakharia's premiership, his government program and his picks for the Cabinet of Ministers

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The Georgian parliament during a Thursday plenary session approved Giorgi Gakharia's premiership, his government program and his picks for the Cabinet of Ministers.

Gakharia, who has served as prime minister since September 2019, had to be re-approved by lawmakers following the parliamentary elections in the fall, in which the ruling Georgian Dream party obtained 90 seats out of 150.

"In total, 85 lawmakers voted in support [of approving the government], not a single one voted against. Parliament of Georgia expressed a vote of confidence in the composition of the government," Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze said at the session, which was broadcast live on Georgian television.

The opposition parties have refused to take up their parliamentary mandates, claiming that the elections were rigged.

Most ministers have retained their positions in the government except for former Justice Minister Thea Tsulukiani, who has assumed the role of a lawmaker. Gocha Lortkipanidze will replace Tsulukiani in the new government.

All other officials have kept their ministerial posts, including Economy Minister Natia Turnava, Defense Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, Internal Affairs Minister Vakhtan Gpmelauri, Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze and others.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote David Georgia September 2019 TV Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

2 hours ago

Sindh Govt making efforts to establish new industr ..

47 seconds ago

Afghan women's rights activist shot dead

48 seconds ago

Leaves of Rescue staff cancelled

52 seconds ago

Ministers offer condolences on demise of MNA Pir N ..

4 minutes ago

Engines of New Russian Angara Rocket to Work in Pa ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.