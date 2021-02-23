Georgian Parliament Approves New Government Led By Irakli Garibashvili

The Georgian parliament on Monday approved the new government led by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili by a majority of votes

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The Georgian parliament on Monday approved the new government led by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili by a majority of votes.

"[in total] 89 [lawmakers voted] for, two against," Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze said at a session.