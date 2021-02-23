UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Parliament Approves New Government Led By Irakli Garibashvili

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 12:25 AM

Georgian Parliament Approves New Government Led By Irakli Garibashvili

The Georgian parliament on Monday approved the new government led by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili by a majority of votes

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The Georgian parliament on Monday approved the new government led by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili by a majority of votes.

"[in total] 89 [lawmakers voted] for, two against," Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze said at a session.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Government

Recent Stories

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Serbian Assi ..

1 minute ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets defence m ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Commander of Air Force and Air Defense receive ..

16 minutes ago

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

30 minutes ago

US-UAE Business Council names Tomislav Mihaljevic, ..

46 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed continues tours of IDEX 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.