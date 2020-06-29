UrduPoint.com
Georgian Parliament Approves Transition To Proportional Voting System - Speaker

Georgian Parliament Approves Transition to Proportional Voting System - Speaker

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The Georgian parliament approved constitutional amendments to switch to a proportional voting system, as demanded by the country's opposition, in the third and final reading, Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze said on Monday during a press conference.

During the previous parliamentary elections, 73 lawmakers were elected via a majority voting system and 77 via proportional representation. The amendments envision electing 120 lawmakers out of 150 via a proportional representation and the remaining 30 via a majority system.

"The Georgian parliament has, in three readings, adopted amendments to the constitution, which envisage the transition to the proportional electoral system," Talakvadze said, adding that the decision was supported by 117 lawmakers.

The United National Movement and the European Georgia opposition parties did not take part in the vote due to the government's refusal to free Giorgi Rurua, an opposition politician and the cofounder of tv channel Mtavari Arkhi, who was charged with the illegal possession of weapons last year.

Since 2019, the Georgian opposition joined efforts in rallying for a switch from a mixed to a proportional system ahead of the 2020 elections, which are scheduled to be held no later than October. Following long negotiations and mass protests, the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition agreed in March on the transition to the new electoral system.

As part of the deal with the opposition, the government released ex-Tbilisi mayor Giorgi Ugulava and former defense minister Irakli Okruashvili, whom together with Rurua the opposition called political prisoners.

