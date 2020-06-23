UrduPoint.com
Georgian Parliament Passes Constitutional Amendments On Election System In 2nd Reading

Tue 23rd June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Georgian Parliament Passes Constitutional Amendments on Election System in 2nd Reading

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Georgian legislature on Tuesday approved in the second reading constitutional amendments to transit toward a proportional voting system, a demand pushed by the opposition in the run-up to the parliamentary elections in the fall.

The amendments were supported in a 115-3 vote.

Lawmakers from the opposition United National Movement and European Georgia parties boycotted the meeting, demanding the release of opposition politician Giorgi Rurua, who has been in pretrial detention over illegal weapon possession since November.

In December, the Georgian opposition joined efforts in rallying for a switch from a mixed to a proportional electoral system ahead of the 2020 elections.

Following long negotiations and mass protests, the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition agreed in March that 120 out of 150 members of parliament will be elected via proportional representation, while the remaining 30 lawmakers via a majority voting system.

They also agreed to set a 1 percent electoral threshold for proportional elections. In addition, no single party having less than 40 percent of votes will be able to claim a majority of parliamentary seats. Now, these agreements have taken shape of draft constitutional amendments.

The opposition claims that the government also committed to releasing Giorgi Ugulava, Irakli Okruashvili and Rurua, whom they call political prisoners. The former two have since been freed.

