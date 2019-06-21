Georgian Parliament Speaker Resigns Amid Protests - Ruling Party
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:50 PM
The speaker of the Georgian parliament, Irakli Kobakhidze, has resigned amid protests in the country's capital, the secretary general of the country's ruling Georgian Dream party, Kakha Kaladze, said on Friday
TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The speaker of the Georgian parliament, Irakli Kobakhidze, has resigned amid protests in the country's capital, the secretary general of the country's ruling Georgian Dream party, Kakha Kaladze, said on Friday.
"This decision has been made to fulfill his responsibility toward the [Georgian] people," Kaladze said at a briefing.