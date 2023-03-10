UrduPoint.com

Georgian Parliament Votes Against Foreign Agents Bill That Sparked Mass Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Georgian Parliament Votes Against Foreign Agents Bill That Sparked Mass Protests

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The Georgian parliament has voted against the controversial bill on foreign agents in the second reading in light of mass protests it triggered in Tbilisi, as broadcast by national media on Friday.

Thirty-five lawmakers voted against the document, and only one was in favor.

Georgia's parliament on Tuesday adopted a controversial draft law on transparency of foreign influence by a majority vote in the first reading. Under the law, a list of individuals and entities receiving financing from abroad would be created. The move triggered mass protests and concerns among the opposition, fearing it would allow the government to suppress the work of NGOs and activists in the country. Earlier on Thursday, the ruling Georgian Dream party announced the withdrawal of the bill on foreign agents from the parliament. Despite the announcement, the opposition refused to stop protests.

