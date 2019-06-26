UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Parliamentary Committees Vote To Lift Immunity Of Opposition Lawmaker Melia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 09:47 PM

Georgian Parliamentary Committees Vote to Lift Immunity of Opposition Lawmaker Melia

Members of Georgian parliamentary committees upheld in a 15-4 vote, held on Wednesday at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, the decision to strip opposition lawmaker Nika Melia, who has been charged with organizing recent riots in Tbilisi, of his parliamentary immunity

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Members of Georgian parliamentary committees upheld in a 15-4 vote, held on Wednesday at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, the decision to strip opposition lawmaker Nika Melia, who has been charged with organizing recent riots in Tbilisi, of his parliamentary immunity.

The committees convened for about six hours, and everything was broadcast by Georgian tv channels. The meeting was held amid a row between lawmakers from the ruling party and opposition.

Melia is the leader of the United National Movement opposition party, the founder of which is former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili.

On Tuesday, the Prosecutor General's Office accused the lawmaker of organizing the unrest and requested that the parliament lift his immunity so that he could be arrested.

Protests in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi erupted last Thursday over a Russian delegation's participation in a session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. Demonstrators tried to storm the parliament building, demanding the resignation of the parliament speaker and other officials. The rally was dispersed by special forces with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. As a result, 240 people were injured and more than 300 were detained.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Storm Riots Water Russia Parliament Vote Immunity Tbilisi Gas TV From Opposition

Recent Stories

HCSTSI requests PM to earmark Rs.10 bln for develo ..

1 minute ago

Moldovan Prime Minister, IMF Delegation Discuss Re ..

1 minute ago

US Condemns Torture on International Day for Victi ..

1 minute ago

Russian Construction Companies Discuss Possible Co ..

1 minute ago

EU Calls on Iran to Continue Complying With Nuclea ..

6 minutes ago

Model Courts dispose of 94 murder, narcotics cases ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.