Georgian Parliamentary Committees Vote to Lift Immunity of Opposition Lawmaker Melia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Members of Georgian parliamentary committees upheld in a 15-4 vote, held on Wednesday at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, the decision to strip opposition lawmaker Nika Melia, who has been charged with organizing recent riots in Tbilisi, of his parliamentary immunity

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Members of Georgian parliamentary committees upheld in a 15-4 vote , held on Wednesday at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, the decision to strip opposition lawmaker Nika Melia, who has been charged with organizing recent riots in Tbilisi , of his parliamentary immunity

The committees convened for about six hours, and everything was broadcast by Georgian tv channels. The meeting was held amid a row between lawmakers from the ruling party and opposition.

Melia is the leader of the United National Movement opposition party, the founder of which is former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili.

On Tuesday, the Prosecutor General's Office accused the lawmaker of organizing the unrest and requested that the parliament lift his immunity so that he could be arrested.

Protests in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi erupted last Thursday over a Russian delegation's participation in a session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. Demonstrators tried to storm the parliament building, demanding the resignation of the parliament speaker and other officials. The rally was dispersed by special forces with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. As a result, 240 people were injured and more than 300 were detained.