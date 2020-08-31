UrduPoint.com
Georgian Parliamentary Elections To Be Held October 31 - President

Mon 31st August 2020

Georgian Parliamentary Elections to Be Held October 31 - President

The next parliamentary elections in Georgia will be held on October 31, President Salome Zourabichvili said in a statement on Monday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The next parliamentary elections in Georgia will be held on October 31, President Salome Zourabichvili said in a statement on Monday.

According to the country's constitution, the elections are supposed to be held on the last Saturday of October. The start of the electoral campaign and the date of the election are officially announced 60 days in advance.

"Today I signed the act on the election date. Parliamentary elections will be held in our country on October 31, as envisages in the constitution.

I want to appeal to the public and urge to spend these two months as peacefully as possible," Zourabichvili said.

In June, the Georgian parliament approved the transition from a mixed voting system to a proportional system, as demanded by the opposition. During the previous parliamentary elections, 73 lawmakers were elected via a majority voting system and 77 via proportional representation. The amendments envision electing 120 lawmakers out of 150 via a proportional representation and the remaining 30 via a majority system.

