Georgian PM Vows To 'eradicate' Opposition Amid Pro-EU Protests

Published December 05, 2024

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Georgia's prime minister vowed Thursday to "eradicate" the country's "liberal-fascist" opposition, escalating the government's bitter campaign against its rivals as mass pro-EU protests enter their second week.

Tbilisi has been rocked by turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party, which critics accuse of creeping authoritarianism and of leading the country back into Russia's orbit, claimed victory in a disputed election in October.

The government said last Thursday that it would suspend EU membership talks until 2028, sparking uproar and a fresh wave of demonstrations that have been met with a heavy-handed response from authorities.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has refused to back down in the face of international condemnation, instead escalating a feud with pro-EU opposition groups that are demanding a rerun of the elections.

"We will do everything necessary to completely eradicate liberal fascism in Georgia," he told reporters Thursday.

"This process has already begun. These recent developments mark the start of the end of liberal fascism in Georgia," he said, using language reminiscent of that used by the Kremlin in Russia to target its political opponents.

He also called on "parents to protect their children from the influence of liberal fascist hubs" -- a reference to the young protestors that have taken to the streets of Tbilisi in nightly rallies.

The comments come a day after masked police officers raided several opposition party headquarters and arrested opposition leaders.

