Georgian Police Acted Efficiently During Dispersal Of Protest In Tbilisi - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 02:11 PM

Georgian lawmaker Guram Macharashvili said on Tuesday that the police acted accordingly and competently as they confronted the protesters who had blocked the entrance to the Parliament building

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Georgian lawmaker Guram Macharashvili said on Tuesday that the police acted accordingly and competently as they confronted the protesters who had blocked the entrance to the Parliament building.

On Tuesday morning, Georgian security forces deployed water cannons to disperse opposition members and their supporters who gathered in front of parliament to oppose the recent failure to change the electoral system. The Georgian Interior Ministry later confirmed that 28 people were arrested in the process.

"Georgian law enforcement officers, on the one hand, provide freedom of expression, and on the other hand, they ensure order and all necessary conditions for parliament to fully function .

.. Special forces acted very efficiently," Macharashvili said.

He added that the authorities believe that there is no crisis in the country and the disruptive actions by certain members of the opposition and their supporters will not be a challenge for the state.

On November 14, the Georgian parliament failed to adopt constitutional amendments that would have changed the current mixed electoral system into a proportional one in which parties receive seats in parliament consistent with the percentage of votes they win. Opposition protesters are demanding early parliamentary elections and the appointment of a transitional government.

The next general election in Georgia is scheduled for October of 2020.

