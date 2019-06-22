Georgian Police Detain 1 Protester in Tbilisi, Others Surround Patrol Car - Reports

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) The Georgian police have detained one participant of a rally in Tbilisi in the early hours of Saturday, after which other protesters surrounded the patrol vehicle, the live broadcast by the local Imedi network showed.

After surrounding the car, the protesters shouted "let him free," the broadcaster reported.

The situation was swiftly regulated. The police presumably released the detained person, according to the outlet.

The reports noted the demonstrators have not yet made a decision on their future actions as some of the rally organizers were calling on them to suspend the rally until Saturday night.

The protests, which erupted on Thursday, are calling for the resignation of Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia and the release of all those detained during the protests.

The Interior Ministry has said that it had captured at least 300 protesters over various offenses.

Notably, the Armenian embassy said that an Armenian national, born in 1995, who was studying in Georgia, was among those detained during the unrest. According to the embassy, citing a court ruling, he will remain in custody for 13 days.

The protests were initially sparked by the participation of a Russian delegation in an international parliamentary forum in Tbilisi. However, they subsequently grew into an opposition rally. On Thursday, the security forces dispersed the protests with rubber bullets, water cannons and tear gas. However, the rally continued on Friday.

According to the Health Ministry, up to 240 people have been injured in the protests.