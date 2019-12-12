Georgian Police Detain 12 in Fresh Protests Near Parliament in Tbilisi - Interior Ministry

Police have detained 12 protesters outside the Georgian parliament building in capital Tbilisi for disobedience, the Georgian Interior Ministry said on Thursday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Police have detained 12 protesters outside the Georgian parliament building in capital Tbilisi for disobedience, the Georgian Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

Various opposition figures and their supporters gathered to protest the planned parliamentary vote to pick Supreme Court judges who they say are politically biased.

Georgian First Channel reported that the police began detaining protesters when they stepped onto the road and began blocking traffic.

"Police have detained 12 protesters for insubordination and petty hooliganism," the Interior Ministry press service told reporters.

Georgian Journal news outlet reported that two opposition figures from the Lelo Party attempted to enter the parliament building but were blocked by police.

Demonstrators are protesting the parliamentary appointment of 19 judges to the country's highest judicial body who they consider to be loyal to the ruling party Georgian Dream.

The streets surrounding the Georgian parliament has been experiencing unending turbulence throughout the year as protesters have expressed their dissatisfaction with the legislative body for a number of reasons. Most notably, Georgian opposition camped out in front of the parliament to demand changes to the voting system from a mixed to a proportional one.