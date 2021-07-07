UrduPoint.com
Georgian Police Detain Over 100 People During Anti-LGBT Rallies In Tbilisi

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Georgian Police Detain Over 100 People During Anti-LGBT Rallies in Tbilisi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) More than 100 people were detained during the unrest at conflicting demonstrations of supporters and opponents of the Tbilisi Pride Week, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Georgian politicians and representatives of non-governmental organizations held a silent protest in front of the parliament building in solidarity with over 50 journalists who were injured during the anti-LGBT rally the day before. A parallel counter-protest was held by the supporters of traditional values near an Orthodox church in the vicinity.

"At this stage, 100 people have been administratively detained for the facts of violations exposed by the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Among them 68 were released on the basis of the acknowledgment, while 32 remain in temporary detention isolator," the ministry said.

Two other individuals were arrested for "chargeable offenses" the ministry said, adding that the criminal offenses include an attack on a journalist and the breaking of a police car window.

Tuesday's demonstrations turned ugly as protesters ignored calls to maintain order and instead threw various objects at police officers. As a result, three officers sustained injuries and several police vehicles were damaged, according to the ministry.

 On July 1, LGBT-community members started celebration of Pride Week in Tbilisi, during which they held several events with the final "Pride March" planned for Monday. The march was eventually canceled under the pressure of anti-LGBT Georgians, who took to the streets in a counter-protest.

