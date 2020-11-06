UrduPoint.com
Georgian Police Detain Person Who Fired Near Business Center Of Ruling Party's Chairman

The Georgian police on Friday arrested a gunman who fired multiple times from a car while he was driving near the business center of billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and the chairman of the ruling Georgian Deam (GD) party

"The officers of Old Tbilisi police division under Tbilisi Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as a result of immediate operative-search and investigative activities, detained previously convicted for armed robbery - A.R. (DoB 1983) in Tbilisi. The detainee is accused of illegal purchase, keeping and carrying of firearm," the police said in a press release.

According to the law enforcement agency, the investigation confirmed that the detainee made multiple shots from his car while driving through the tunnel near Ivanishvili's business center in central Tbilisi.

Gunshots near the business center were reported during an opposition rally protesting the results of the October 31 parliamentary election. Earlier on Friday, one of the protesters told reporters that shots were fired from a starting pistol to "wake up" Ivanishvili.

The Georgian opposition parties are planning to hold a large-scale protest on Sunday, demanding new parliamentary elections, since it does not recognize the legitimacy of the previous ones, that saw GD's victory with 48.15 percent of the vote.

