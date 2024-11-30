Georgian Police Stage New Crackdown On Pro-EU Protestors
Published November 30, 2024
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Georgian police on Friday fired water cannon and tear gas on demonstrators, as thousands took to the streets for a second day to protest the government putting off EU membership talks.
The Black Sea nation has been rocked by turmoil since the ruling Georgian Dream party declared victory in October parliamentary elections that the pro-EU opposition decried as falsified.
In a televised address to the nation, pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili -- at loggerheads with the ruling party -- said: "The resistance movement has begun... I stand in solidarity with it.
"We will remain united until Georgia achieves its goals: to return to its European path, secure new elections."
Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's statement Thursday that Georgia will not seek to open accession talks with the European Union until 2028 ignited a furious reaction from the opposition and two days of protests.
On Friday, AFP reporters saw riot police fire water cannons and tear gas at pro-EU protesters gathered outside the parliament in Tbilisi who tossed eggs and fireworks.
Clashes broke out later between protesters and police, who moved in to clear the area outside parliament, beating demonstrators, some of whom threw objects.
Independent tv station Pirveli said one of its journalists covering the protest was hospitalised with serious injuries after police beat her and a cameraman.
The interior ministry said two of its employees had been injured as "protestors verbally and physically assaulted police officers, throwing various objects and pyrotechnics in their direction".
"To de-escalate the situation, law enforcement officers have used special measures prescribed by law," it said.
AFP reporters saw a small fire on the street at the scene of the protest and two Molotov cocktails being thrown.
