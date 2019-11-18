Georgian Police Start Dismantling Protesters' Tents Set Up in Front of Parliament

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Georgia 's Patrol Police Department has started dismantling the tents that opposition supporters have set up near the parliament building in Tbilisi and transferring them to the pavement, Rustavi 2 broadcaster reported on Monday.

The opposition supporters prevent lawmakers from entering the parliament, blocking access to all entrances.

The Interior Ministry has already called on them to obey with the requirements of the police and to stop rallying, noting that otherwise measures will be taken.

Protesters are calling for convening early parliamentary elections and appointing an interim government, even though the ruling Georgian Dream party has already said that the early elections are out of question, and the vote will be held next October, as scheduled.

On Sunday, thousands of supporters of the opposition and of non-governmental and civic organizations, rallied in front of the parliament.