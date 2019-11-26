UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Police Use Water Cannon On Protesters

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:31 PM

Georgian police use water cannon on protesters

Police in Georgia used water cannon on Tuesday to disperse demonstrators who pressed ahead with anti-government rallies despite a new police crackdown and the arrest of protesters

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Police in Georgia used water cannon on Tuesday to disperse demonstrators who pressed ahead with anti-government rallies despite a new police crackdown and the arrest of protesters.

On Monday, up to 20,000 opposition supporters rallied in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, urging the government to resign and calling for new legislative elections.

Braving sub-zero temperatures, hundreds of protesters stayed outside parliament overnight, blocking all four entrances and threatening to prevent lawmakers from entering the building.

On Tuesday morning, riot police used water cannon to disperse the crowd.

In the early hours of Tuesday, police also arrested several protesters and briefly detained prominent opposition MPs.

The latest demonstrations broke out two weeks ago after the ruling party voted down legislation to hold parliamentary elections next year under a new proportional voting system.

Opposition parties have called the rallies after forming a rare united front against the ruling Georgian Dream party led by oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, who is accused of orchestrating the bill's failure.

Protesters say the current voting system unfairly favours the ruling party.

Georgian Dream won nearly 77 percent of seats in the 2016 parliamentary election despite garnering only 48.7 percent of the vote.

Ivanishvili had promised "large-scale political reform" following a summer of protests that saw 240 people injured in a police crackdown.

Georgian Dream has ruled out early polls.

On Monday, it also rejected the opposition's compromise proposal of legislative amendments that would create a level playing field for all the political forces in the tiny Black Sea nation.

Last week, riot police also used water cannon to disperse protesters and arrested several dozen people outside parliament.

In power since 2012, the ruling party has seen its popularity plummet amid widespread discontent over economic stagnation and perceived backsliding on its commitment to democracy.

Related Topics

Election Injured Police Water Parliament Democracy Vote Tbilisi Georgia 2016 All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Kaiser Bengali emphasizes policy making for local ..

44 seconds ago

Palestinian detainee dies in Israeli prison

14 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council organises governance workshop ..

35 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price at $64.21 pb Monday

50 minutes ago

Seminar on Science Diplomacy on Nov 27

14 minutes ago

19 district police officers transferred, Wasim mad ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.