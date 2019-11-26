Georgian police use water cannon on protesters

(@FahadShabbir)

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) : Police in Georgia on Tuesday arrested protesters and used water cannon to disperse demonstrators who pressed ahead with anti-government rallies despite a new police crackdown.

Opposition supporters have staged a series of rallies in the capital Tbilisi in recent weeks urging the government to resign and calling for new legislative elections, with up to 20,000 people taking to the streets on Monday.

Braving sub-zero temperatures, hundreds of protesters stayed outside parliament overnight, blocking all four entrances and threatening to prevent lawmakers from entering the building.