Georgian President Backs Protesters In Tbilisi, Vows To Veto Foreign Agents Bill

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Georgian President Backs Protesters in Tbilisi, Vows to Veto Foreign Agents Bill

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, who is now on a trip to the United States, expressed support for the protesters in Tbilisi and announced that she would veto the law on foreign agents.

"I am with you, because today you represent a free Georgia, a Georgia that sees its future in Europe and will not give anyone the right to take this future," Zourabichvili said in a video statement. "This law must be abolished in any form. It should not be sent to the Venice Commission. The Venice Commission knows very well what kind of law is this. I said from the very beginning that I would veto this law, and I will do it."

This law distances Georgia from the European Union and all those who support it violate the country's constitution, she said.

Earlier, the presidential administration reported that Zourabichvili had canceled all meetings in the US and planned to make an appeal to the population of Georgia amid ongoing protests.

A protest rally has been taking place since the morning in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi, the protesters oppose the adoption of the bill on foreign agents, which was approved in the evening in the first reading. Earlier, the Georgian parliament received a draft law on the transparency of foreign influence, according to which it is proposed to create in the country a register of non-governmental organizations, media and entities receiving funding from a foreign state. Representatives of the ruling Georgian Dream party told reporters that they intended to support the new bill, and if the president vetoed it, the lawmakers would try to overcome it. Opposition politicians believe that it was a "Russian-style" bill alienating the country from the European Union.

