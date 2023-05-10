Georgian President Calls for Convening Security Council, Eyeing 3-Month Visas for Russians

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili called on the authorities on Wednesday to convene the Security Council and consider the issue of three-month visas for Russians in response to Moscow canceling the visa regime with Tbilisi.

According to a presidential decree published earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lifted a ban for Russian airlines on flights to Georgia. In a separate decree, the Russian leader also canceled the visa regime with Georgia starting May 15.

"I urge ... to convene the Security Council and consider the introduction of three-month visas (for Russians), as this is the time to express your position," Zourabichvili told reporters.