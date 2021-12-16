Georgian President Calls for National Dialogue Amid Political Tensions

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili urged the country's authorities and opposition parties to initiate a national dialogue, the presidential administration said on Thursday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili urged the country's authorities and opposition parties to initiate a national dialogue, the presidential administration said on Thursday.

Zourabichvili invited leaders of political parties for the first time to a New Year's reception at the presidential palace earlier in the day. The proposal came following the president's initiative for a national reconciliation to ease the tense political situation in the country.

However, members of the largest opposition party, United National Movement, refused to attend the ceremony, calling the occasion unacceptable. Political tensions in Georgia have escalated since the return and imprisonment of former Georgian leader Mikheil Saakashvili.

"The reconciliation process should be based on several main principles. The first one is inclusiveness. Everything is polarized today, all sectors of the society and politics.

Everyone should be connected. The process must be transparent. It all starts with consultations, on an individual or group level, on all issues," Zourabichvili said at the event.

Reconciliation will begin when all political powers in the country start listening to each other and exchanging opinions, the president said, noting that even though not everyone accepted her invitation, there will be more opportunities for a meeting in the future.

In 2018, Saakashvili was sentenced to six years in absentia over abuse of power and a crackdown on the 2007 protests. He was arrested on October 1 shortly after returning to Georgia after years in exile, days before local elections. The arrest sparked protests, which only intensified after Saakashvili declared a hunger strike in prison. He has since ended the hunger strike and is currently on trial.